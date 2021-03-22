But even as a teenager, the “Sore” hitmaker’s mother is wary of criticising the youngster.

According to her, she is a bit shy due to the rapper’s rise to fame and his recent achievement in the showbiz space across the globe.

“Now, I cannot discipline him anymore,” she revealed to Kumasi-based Aseda Radio during the launch of Yaw Tog’s “Time” EP over the weekend.

“I'm a bit shy of him, so I cannot criticise him. Now, when I criticise him, I do it humbly.”

She also revealed Yaw Tog’s hilarious childhood memories about showing defiance, saying she would use cooked eggs to threaten him.

“When he was a little kid, I used to threaten that I would curse him with boiled eggs,” she disclosed. “Sometimes, when he goes out to play at places I do not like, I chase him with boiled eggs.”

Watch the interview below.