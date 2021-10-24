'I didn't get anything tangible from Taxi Driver apart from fame' - Mikki Osei Berko backs T.T

Psalm Adjeteyfio as TT in Taxi Driver Pulse Ghana

According to Mikki Osei, his paycheck from the show could not even buy him a nice shirt at that time. The actor was speaking Onua TV in an anterview with TV host, Christian Agyei Frimpong.

“You asked what I remember about ‘Taxi Driver’? I don’t remember anything about the show. I mean to say it literally did nothing extraordinary in terms of monetary benefit. I can’t pinpoint anything tangible now that I got from the show apart from fame,” he said.

A few weeks ago when T.T's story surfaced online over financial challenges, he mentioned that he was being paid 100,000 which is now GHC10 per episode.

According to him, he was supposed to be paid GH30 per episode but somebody was stealing his Gh20 every week.

Mikki Osei Berko recounts that he was being paid 350,000 old cedis (GHc35.00) per episode. "So if he wanted to buy a nice Italian shoe, back then, he needed to shoot 13 episodes before he could afford one". he said.