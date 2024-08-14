ADVERTISEMENT
I don't date men who didn't grow up with their fathers - Deshauna Barber

Dorcas Agambila

Former Miss USA Deshauna Barber has made headlines with her recent revelation about her dating preferences, specifically her stance on men who did not grow up with their fathers.

2016: Miss District of Columbia Deshauna Barber
2016: Miss District of Columbia Deshauna Barber

She elaborated that her decision is based on her own values and experiences, which have shaped her views on what she considers important in a partner.

2016: Miss District of Columbia Deshauna Barber
2016: Miss District of Columbia Deshauna Barber Barber joined the Army when she was 17, and was serving as a logistics commander when she won Miss USA. "As a commander of my unit, I'm powerful, I am dedicated and it is important that we recognize that gender does not limit us in the United States," she said during the pageant finals. Business Insider USA

Barber, who has always been open about her personal life and values, explained that she believes a father figure plays a crucial role in a man's development. She feels that the presence of a father can significantly influence a person's character and approach to relationships.

“The rule dictates that if he did not see his father been a father, what are the chances that he is going to be a positive role model for his kids,” she said.

Her statement has sparked a mix of reactions from the public and fans. Some have supported her viewpoint, agreeing that a father’s presence can be instrumental in shaping a person's life. Others have raised questions about the fairness of her stance, suggesting that it might overlook individual circumstances and personal growth.

Deshauna Barber was crowned Miss USA 2016 and wore a unique long-sleeved gown.
Deshauna Barber was crowned Miss USA 2016 and wore a unique long-sleeved gown. Barber won the title in a beige dress with a skirt covered in silver fringe. Business Insider USA

Regardless of the reactions, Barber's comments have sparked a broader conversation about the impact of parental figures on personal relationships and self-development. Her openness continues to make waves, highlighting the importance of discussing personal values and expectations in dating.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

