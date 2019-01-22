According to Mr Jackson, he wonders the type of heart his daughter is having because he finds her to be very strong considering how she has been handling her fame and the myriad of criticisms.

The popular Kumawood Producer was speaking to Andy Dosty on Hitz FM to clarify certain things about his daughter being in the spotlight.

Reacting to reports that Yaa Jackson has mentioned that he forced her into acting, Mr Bentum has said that it’s not true and because his daughter is a kid, she might have said that out of interview pressure.

In the conversation monitored by Pulse.com.gh, Yaa Jackson’s father has also clarified his daughter’s real age, saying that the young actress cum songstress is actually 19 and not 17 as widely reported.

Discussing how his daughter is handling her fame and whether she is arrogant, the veteran Producer said his daughter has only seen fame from a very young age of acting and dining with famous people so it’s just very normal life for her.

Concerning matters relating to reports of Yaa being arrogant, Mr Jackson mentioned that those reports are coming out of a fake page that is impersonating Yaa Jackson with a very rude character on Facebook. He said they have reported the page to Facebook countless times but that hasn’t yielded any result yet.

However, Yaa’s father says that it’s all part of the showbiz game and he understands how it works, therefore, he is not extremely bothered nor surprised on how his daughter is being unfortunately characterized.