I don't regret my kids but I regret you - Cardi B goes off on Offset

Cardi B went off on Offset during a series of Instagram live sessions on September 26, 2024, stressing that he cheated on her multiple times throughout their 6-year marriage, even with people that she did not like; her opps.

Angrily, she said, "I made you look good; fuck you! I don't care about the bitches you fuck. I don't want to see it because you were going to fuck them anyways and all you gotta do is get drunk."

"Girls are going to throw themselves at you for 2 thousand, they gotta survive out here. You be telling me, 'Oh, now I'm going to fuck your opps' Okay, you were going to do that regardless, these girls are hungry and we're in a recession, I don't care."

ADVERTISEMENT

The rapper voiced her frustration with Offset, asserting that nothing he has done or will do surprises her, "You've already done it all and nothing surprises me anymore so I don't care."

"Thank you for my kids though, all three of them, I don't regret any of them but I regret you. You're a good daddy, you're all right but I don't regret any of them. But fuck you! Im too good for you and I've always been too good for you nigga," she spat.

However, things took a messier turn when Offset joined her livestream and claimed that she had gotten intimate with someone else while she was pregnant with their third child. And to that, Cardi made it clear that she was not bothered.

"I don't care if he says he's going to expose me, I will expose myself, I don't care! I follow street codes and I'd never fuck with your opp just to get back at you, I just have to fuck a nigga that's better than you," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT