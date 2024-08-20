'I got to pay him' - Kirk Franklin reacts to free painting from Ghanaian artist

The event featured performances by prominent Ghanaian artists, including Luigi Maclean, Joe Mettle, and Team Eternity, who performed alongside the international gospel stars.

Kirk Franklin in Ghana (Photo Credit: Myjoyonline) Pulse Ghana

After the concert, Kirk Franklin shared a video on social media, introducing 16-year-old Jefferson, a talented young artist who had created pencil portraits of every performer at the event. A visibly delighted Franklin held up his portrait, praising Jefferson's exceptional talent and generosity.

"This young man, during the concert, while the concert's going, he's doing just like pencil art of every artiste. He gave this to me for free, but I gotta pay him. This is too crazy. Beautiful. Look at this; he got the big nose and everything. Thank you, Ghana. I love you," Franklin said, beaming with appreciation.

Kirk Franklin Pulse Live Kenya

The video has since gone viral, with many fans applauding Jefferson's artistic skill and Franklin's heartfelt gesture.

"Thank you Kirk for appreciate art 🎨Some will just take it forgetting that people also paid to see them perform. He was performing while you performed. So paying him for his craft was the right move even if he didn't ask for it. You've given him publicity money can't buy," an X user said with another adding that "God bless you @kirkfranklin for the immeasurable encouragement and support and also for the token of $100 to push our lil champ."

