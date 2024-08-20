ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I got to pay him' - Kirk Franklin reacts to free painting from Ghanaian artist

Selorm Tali

In a heartwarming moment, renowned American gospel singer Kirk Franklin expressed his admiration for a young Ghanaian artist who created a stunning pencil portrait of him.

'I got to pay him' - Kirk Franklin reacts to free painting from Ghanaian artist
'I got to pay him' - Kirk Franklin reacts to free painting from Ghanaian artist

The moment took place after Franklin and the Grammy-winning group Maverick City Music brought their Kingdom Live World Tour to Accra on Sunday, August 18, at the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Christ Temple East.

Recommended articles

The event featured performances by prominent Ghanaian artists, including Luigi Maclean, Joe Mettle, and Team Eternity, who performed alongside the international gospel stars.

Kirk Franklin in Ghana (Photo Credit: Myjoyonline)
Kirk Franklin in Ghana (Photo Credit: Myjoyonline) Kirk Franklin in Ghana (Photo Credit: Myjoyonline) Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

"This young man, during the concert, while the concert's going, he's doing just like pencil art of every artiste. He gave this to me for free, but I gotta pay him. This is too crazy. Beautiful. Look at this; he got the big nose and everything. Thank you, Ghana. I love you," Franklin said, beaming with appreciation.

Kirk Franklin
Kirk Franklin Kirk Franklin Pulse Live Kenya

The video has since gone viral, with many fans applauding Jefferson's artistic skill and Franklin's heartfelt gesture.

"Thank you Kirk for appreciate art 🎨Some will just take it forgetting that people also paid to see them perform. He was performing while you performed. So paying him for his craft was the right move even if he didn't ask for it. You've given him publicity money can't buy," an X user said with another adding that "God bless you @kirkfranklin for the immeasurable encouragement and support and also for the token of $100 to push our lil champ."

See the post below for more of what some fans have been saying, and don't forget to share your thoughts with us.

ADVERTISEMENT
Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Plus and Akosua Vee

Kwame A Plus says his wife is rare; advises against marriage

Akufo-Addo is the grandfather of incompetence – Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta cautions OliveTheBoy over performance at NDC event

PRISCILLA CHAN

Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with 7-foot statue of her

Gospel singer Nhyira Okyere Marfo

Late Team Eternity member's family addresses rumours surrounding her demise