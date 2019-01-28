Though Criss Waddle in recent times has been less involved in the showbiz industry, he says that he rarely grants interviews because they are always boring and the questions are always predictable.

The AMG Boss made the comments via his twitter page where he wrote “I hardly grant interviews cus it’s always boring... so when is the album coming out? Who did you feature on it? What should ur fans expect from u? What do u do aside music? Thank u very much for coming,we hope to have u here next time ah ah ah GHANA.”

The “bie gya” rapper’s tweet has been met with different reaction from industry players and fans. Check out some below and tell us your take too.