A Twitter user randomly wrote "I like them thick but I don't want big belle o" and another replied his tweet with a bikini photo of the Ghanaian actress and with the caption, "ratio’d with a picture of a thick baby with no belle!!".

But reacting to the tweets, Juliet Ibrahim wrote that "FYI, I do have belle! I have a Natural pot belle oo, and it protrudes every time I eat too much, bloat or stop working out, know why? Because I AM A WOMAN!".

Bemoaning the fan not use social media photos and celebrities to define beauty, the mother of one continued that "stop making women to feel less beautiful when they don’t look like your favorite celebrities edited or perfect angled photos dear".

The actress' comment has attracted praise from some tweeps who appreciated her honesty and standing up for all women though she was being rated to be privileged among the rest.

The young man who shared the tweet that saw Juliet's reply wrote "I appreciate your sincerity.. Thanks for the enlightenment.. x100 love for you queen" with @kojodewest adding that "amazing talk evry woman shud b proud of hw dere belle is either u work out or not The fact is u can keep it hw ppl love it to be till 60s".