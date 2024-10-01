ADVERTISEMENT
I may even retire from music if I collaborate with Daddy Lumba – Kweku Darlington

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian music star and 'Sika Aba Fie' hitmaker, Kweku Darlington, has expressed his desire to record with music legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, also known as Daddy Lumba.

Speaking in an interview with NY DJ on 'BTM Afrika', Kweku Darlington revealed that a collaboration with the legendary musician would be the biggest highlight of his career.

The artiste, who recently released a new single titled 'W'aye Awie', shared that it has been a long-held dream to work with Daddy Lumba, who is acclaimed as Ghana’s greatest musician.

"I would love to record with Daddy Lumba, the great man," he said.

Although Kweku Darlington acknowledges the complexities surrounding such a collaboration, he remains hopeful and even suggested that he might quit music if this dream ever comes true.

When asked why he believes it would be a difficult task to secure a collaboration with Daddy Lumba, the 'Grateful To Your Ex' hitmaker responded, "Have you ever heard any artiste feature Daddy Lumba? It doesn't happen. It's got to be Daddy Lumba rather featuring another artiste. I've had talks with people in his circles who tell me Daddy Lumba loves my music but are unsure of a collaboration."

According to Kweku Darlington, the possibility of working with Daddy Lumba is so significant to him that he might consider retirement afterwards.

"At first, I dreamt of working with Okyeame Kwame, which materialised, so Daddy Lumba is next. I may even retire from music if it happens. Working with someone the country considers the GOAT will not be an easy achievement because I want to be counted among the best," he added.

On 29th September 2024, Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba, celebrated his 60th birthday in grand style, and it was a night to remember for many reasons.

The event was not merely a gathering but a full-blown musical affair, featuring lively performances of Daddy Lumba’s timeless classics. The crowd couldn’t help but sing along to iconic hits like 'Aben Wo Ha' and 'Yentie Obiaa'.

