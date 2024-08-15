ADVERTISEMENT
I need two private jets and Accra Sports stadium to support NDC – DJ Azonto

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian musician DJ Azonto says he is open to joining the National Democratic Congress (NDC) if they offer him a private jet.

DJ Azonto
DJ Azonto

In a recent interview with Hitz FM, the 'Fa No Fom' hitmaker said he was not opposed to switching sides to support the NDC but would only do so if the offer was right.

DJ Azonto joins NPP rally weeks after calling out Bawumia
DJ Azonto joins NPP rally weeks after calling out Bawumia

DJ Azonto stated that his allegiance isn't set in stone, and he would consider switching sides if the NDC presented an offer that included nothing less than a private jet and a stake in the Accra Sports Stadium.

"I'm a businessman, and I'm open to offers. If the NDC can meet my demands, I don’t see why I wouldn’t support them," DJ Azonto said with characteristic confidence. "But let me be clear, it has to be a private jet and the Accra Sports Stadium—nothing less."

This declaration comes on the heels of his recent performance at a rally by Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia in the Eastern Region.

Pay me $10M compensation for using my song to campaign - DJ Azonto to Dr Bawumia
Pay me $10M compensation for using my song to campaign - DJ Azonto to Dr Bawumia

In May this year, the Ghanaian musician criticised the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Bawumia, for what he described as the unfair use of his intellectual property.

This followed an incident where the Vice President was seen dancing to DJ Azonto's song 'Fa No Fom' during a campaign rally in Nalerigu, in the Northeast Region. According to the musician's management, Dr. Bawumia used the song without consent.

DJ Azonto
DJ Azonto

DJ Azonto's management team, known as the Rolls Royce Family, demanded $1 million in compensation. However, it is unclear if Dr. Bawumia's campaign has contacted DJ Azonto regarding any compensation.

DJ Azonto recently released a new song titled "Letter to King Paluta," in which he mentions receiving $10 million in compensation from the current Vice President of Ghana. This statement adds another layer of intrigue to his appearance at the rally.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

