Speaking about why his songs were ignored by the board, Kofi Kinaata told Andy Dosty, during an interview on Hitz FM that, he is not in the position to tell why as it will be the VGMAs board that can explain it better.

“I submitted “The Whole Show” and “No Place Like Home” but none of them was nominated,” Kinaata said and added that he was disappointed. When asked about why his songs didn’t make it to the scheme, pulse.com.gh, heard him say that “ I don’t want to talk about that, I am not part of the board, they have their reasons”

READ ALSO: I won't go to school in Ghana again - Yaa Jackson

However, according to Kinaata, who is considered by some fans as the Fante rap God, he doesn’t really care about awards now because he has a fan base and his responsibility is to feed with them with music than to be chasing awards.

“We don’t take somethings high, with the music, by the grace of God, right now we have some fans, the fan base is there, so we don’t have a problem, the responsibility is to feed the fans, when we finish and the awards come it's bonus but for now the focus is not awards” he said in Fante.