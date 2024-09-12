ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I used to see things as a child - Salma Mumin speaks on becoming a prophetess

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has expressed her openness to becoming a prophetess if she receives a divine calling from God.

Salma Mumin
Salma Mumin

In an interview with TV3 on 4 September 2024, Salma Mumin said that it was not far-fetched for her and that someday, if God permits, she would accept the responsibility with open arms.

Recommended articles

Salma Umu Mumin
Salma Umu Mumin Pulse Ghana

Reflecting on both her spiritual upbringing and childhood experiences, she shared that she was raised by her uncle and aunt, both leaders in the Apostolic Church in Accra.

She explained that through them, she was immersed in Christian teachings from a young age.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ghanaian actress recalled having prophetic visions and revelations as a child while praying with her church group.

Salma Mumin
Salma Mumin Pulse Ghana

In the interview, she mentioned that those prophetic visions during prayer would scare her. She also noted that she once attempted to read the entire Bible, starting from Genesis, but stopped at the book of Revelation due to the overwhelming and frightening nature of God’s revelations.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not the first time a celebrity is expressing their desire to be a preacher, actress and entrepreneur Victoria Lebene took her followers by surprise on at on Monday, April 22, 2024,when she assumed the role of a preacher during her Instagram live.

Subsequently, as anticipated, Lebene, now known as a "minister of the gospel," found herself in the spotlight. While some praised her for embracing her calling, others speculated that it was merely a strategy for social media engagement and attention.

Victoria Lebene
Victoria Lebene Pulse Ghana

However, in an interview with Showbiz Graphic, Lebene vehemently asserted that her decision to serve and minister was not motivated by a desire for clout or social media validation. She emphasized the authenticity of her calling, revealing that it had been a lingering presence in her life for some time.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joyce Blessing

Joyce Blessing finally open to marrying again, says 'love is a beautiful thing'

Rex Omar supportig NDC during campaign

Clubs will operate in the afternoons - Rex Omar backs NDC's 24 - hour economy

Nicholas Omane Acheampong threatened to sue K.K Fosu.

You can ask your pastors, Jesus slept – Nicholas Omane Acheampong supports NAPO

Dubai Princess

Dubai Princess unveils new perfume 'divorce' after explosive Instagram split