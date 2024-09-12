I used to see things as a child - Salma Mumin speaks on becoming a prophetess

Pulse Ghana

Reflecting on both her spiritual upbringing and childhood experiences, she shared that she was raised by her uncle and aunt, both leaders in the Apostolic Church in Accra.

She explained that through them, she was immersed in Christian teachings from a young age.

The Ghanaian actress recalled having prophetic visions and revelations as a child while praying with her church group.

In the interview, she mentioned that those prophetic visions during prayer would scare her. She also noted that she once attempted to read the entire Bible, starting from Genesis, but stopped at the book of Revelation due to the overwhelming and frightening nature of God’s revelations.

Actress Victoria Lebene turns preacher

This is not the first time a celebrity is expressing their desire to be a preacher, actress and entrepreneur Victoria Lebene took her followers by surprise on at on Monday, April 22, 2024,when she assumed the role of a preacher during her Instagram live.

Subsequently, as anticipated, Lebene, now known as a "minister of the gospel," found herself in the spotlight. While some praised her for embracing her calling, others speculated that it was merely a strategy for social media engagement and attention.

Pulse Ghana