In an exclusive interview with pulse.com.gh, the internet sensation, born, Idrissu Firdaus, disclosed that he was selling at a provisions shop.

According to self-acclaimed billionaire, whose video, in which he ridiculously claimed to be richer than Dangote, went viral and shot him to fame, he is from Tamale in the Northern part of Ghana.

Talking about what propelled him into becoming the billionaire, which he claims he is, Shatta Bandle said, though he was selling at his father’s shop, he later managed to invest oil and gas, and that has made him some good money.

Watch Shatta Bandle talk more about his life and wealth in the video below.