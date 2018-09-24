Pulse.com.gh logo
I will kill myself if Menzgold bounces back by 28 Sep- Ibrah 1


Ibrah One seems to know a lot about what is happening and has stated on his Instagram stories, confidently that Menzgold is never going to come back and that if the company resumes on 28th September, he would kill himself.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Popular Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Daouda better known as Ibrah 1 has vowed to kill himself if Menzgold continues to operate as stated in its press release.

Menzgold had issued a press statement that, it would start operations on the 28th September 2018 to enable them to reach an agreement with SEC.

The company issued a statement earlier that it would commence operations on 19th September 2018 but a day to 19th it issued another statement saying that it had not finished its negotiations with SEC and thus, would be able to start on the 28th September 2018.

See a copy of the screenshot below:

Should Menzgold resume work on the 28th as promised, I’ll kill myself,” he wrote.

play

 

We are just hoping that this time around Ibrah is not suffering from any mental issues as he’s known for saying things and later denying them.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

