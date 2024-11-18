'I won't let my daughter abort a teenage pregnancy' - Nana Ama McBrown

During an interview, Nana McBrown shared her thoughts on abortion, emphasising that she would not permit her daughter to undergo the procedure if she were to get pregnant in the future.

"Will not let my daughter abort her pregnancy on any day," Nana McBrown stated firmly. "I am here to support her every step of the way. If she gets pregnant at 16, she will give birth at seventeen."

Nana McBrown clarified that she was speaking hypothetically, as her daughter is still young. However, she wanted to emphasise her commitment to supporting her daughter through any challenges she may face in the future.

The actress also revealed her plan to handle the situation if her daughter were to get pregnant unexpectedly. "What I will do is to see any young man she is involved with and his family," she explained. "I will inform the family not to scare their son in case whatever he's involved in with my daughter leads to an unwanted pregnancy."

Nana McBrown stressed that she is willing to take on the responsibility of supporting her daughter through an unplanned pregnancy.

"I am ready to take that responsibility because she is my only priceless asset, and I don't want someone to make me lose her," she said.