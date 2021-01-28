The Angel FM presenter believes cheating takes nothing from a husband and if it happens in her marriage, she would accept her husband and move on without creating confusion her home.

She made this revelation in a yet-to-be-aired ‘Delay Show’.

According to Ohemaa Woyeje, a mother of one, the manhood of a man does not change when he cheats on his partner.

She was responding to rumours of creating a scene and smashing her husband’s phone on the floor in front of Adom FM after finding out her husband had cheated when she made this revelation.

“Why will I do that when I made it clear that when your husband cheats on you, it won’t kill anyone,” she told the host, Delay.

Ohemaa Woyeje said even if she finds her husband sleeping with a mad, he would clean him up and take him home.

“If your husband cheats on you don’t kill the person. Even if I meet my husband sleeping with a mad woman, I will pick him up, take him back home and clean him up,” she added.

Watch the snippet of the yet-to-be-aired show below.