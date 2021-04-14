RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I’ll follow Stevie Wonder to Ghana - David Chappelle reveals plans to relocate (VIDEO)

Authors:

David Mawuli

American stand-up comedian David Khari Webber Chappelle, popularly known as David Chappelle, has hinted at plans to relocated to Ghana, saying he will follow singer Stevie Wonder.

David Chappelle

Pulse Ghana

A few months ago, Stevie Wonder disclosed to Oprah that he has plans to permanently relocate to Ghana because he is tired of racial injustice in America, adding that he can’t watch his great-grandchildren beg for respect and value.

Recommended articles

Following in the footsteps of Stevie Wonder, David Chappelle said he will also relocate as soon as Stevie does.

“Stevie Wonder said in the press recently that he wanted to move to Ghana,” he told model Naomi Campbell. “Those of us in the room did know Stevie personally. He said his thing many times over the years and we know it. But the last time he said it, what he said is: 'I'm moving to Ghana so that I can be valued and respected'.”

He continued: “And you know you have to think as a Black American, who amongst us is more valued and respected is Stevie Wonder and the idea that he will feel this way at this stage in his life and career. He goes on to say 'I'd do this for my grandchildren so they don't have to worry about it.’ I'm going to say the same because clearly, this is going to last for the foreseeable future.”

He said he will follow Stevie Wonder to Ghana but will come by himself and would do this for Stevie.

“And to see him decide to make the move, I wanted to go...Stevie is the soul of American culture and when the soul leaves the body, this thing is dead. I'll follow him over there but I'll go myself. I'll do it for him.”

Watch the interview below.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

Ayisha Yakubu is the prettiest Muslim bride we have seen in 2021, she wore 4 gorgeous wedding dresses

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]