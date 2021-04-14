I’ll follow Stevie Wonder to Ghana - David Chappelle reveals plans to relocate (VIDEO)

“Stevie Wonder said in the press recently that he wanted to move to Ghana,” he told model Naomi Campbell. “Those of us in the room did know Stevie personally. He said his thing many times over the years and we know it. But the last time he said it, what he said is: 'I'm moving to Ghana so that I can be valued and respected'.”

He continued: “And you know you have to think as a Black American, who amongst us is more valued and respected is Stevie Wonder and the idea that he will feel this way at this stage in his life and career. He goes on to say 'I'd do this for my grandchildren so they don't have to worry about it.’ I'm going to say the same because clearly, this is going to last for the foreseeable future.”