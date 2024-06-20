ADVERTISEMENT
I'll leave Ghana if Bawumia wins this election; he's a liar - Blakk Rasta

Radio Presenter Blakk Rasta has vowed to leave the country if Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia wins the next presidential elections.

Reggae musician, Blakk Rasta

Both flagbearers of the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress have begun their campaigns seeking the nod to be elected as president.

The radio personality during an interview said he will vacate the country with his family and other belongings including his pets and only return if Dr. Bawumia is voted out of power.

Akufo-Addo is the grandfather of incompetence – Blakk Rasta Pulse Ghana

According to him, if anyone votes for Dr. Bawumia wins the next election, it means the people of Ghana don't fear hardship.

“If Bawumia wins the next election, I am out of this nation. If anyone votes for Bawumia it means they don't fear hardship it means they like lies,” he said.

Blakk Rasta’s comment follows the Vice President's aspirations to be elected as President. Dr. Bawumia has recently highlighted several visions for the country if he gets the nod to be President.

Blakk Rasta performing ece-auto-gen

However, the Vice President has received backlash over some of his initiatives. The concerns of many Ghanaians are that Dr Bawumia cannot exclude himself from the shambolic management of the economy because he forms part of the government.

In fact, the belief is that Dr Bawumia cannot espouse himself to be the saviour of the economy as his initiatives to salvage the economy are just the same as what his government has proffered over the years.

