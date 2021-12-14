Recall that the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has introduced some new modifications to the Covid protocols at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA). According to the new protocols, anyone who wants to travel out of Ghana must be vaccinated.
I'll rather be stuck in Ghana because I won't take 'any disapproved vaccine' - Efia Odo
Efia Odo has expressed her disappointment in the directive by the government that seeks to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory.
Recommended articles
The move has since sparked controversy among some Ghanaians. The actress took to social media to reject the decision by the government.
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
"Malaria has killed more people than COVID 19 (approximately 20,000 people yearly) but they’re mandating us to take a vaccine," she tweeted.
According to the Ghanaian actress, "taking a vaccine should be a personal choice and not a mandatory decision. Guess I’m stuck in Ghana cuz I'm not taking any disapproved vaccine," she concluded.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh