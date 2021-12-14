RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I'll rather be stuck in Ghana because I won't take 'any disapproved vaccine' - Efia Odo

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Efia Odo has expressed her disappointment in the directive by the government that seeks to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory.

Recall that the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has introduced some new modifications to the Covid protocols at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA). According to the new protocols, anyone who wants to travel out of Ghana must be vaccinated.

The move has since sparked controversy among some Ghanaians. The actress took to social media to reject the decision by the government.

"Malaria has killed more people than COVID 19 (approximately 20,000 people yearly) but they’re mandating us to take a vaccine," she tweeted.

According to the Ghanaian actress, "taking a vaccine should be a personal choice and not a mandatory decision. Guess I’m stuck in Ghana cuz I'm not taking any disapproved vaccine," she concluded.

