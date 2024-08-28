'I'll remarry soon' – Kwaku Manu reveals after his ex-wife married a white man

Ex-wife of Kwaku Manu reacts to wedding with new man in loved-up video Pulse Ghana

In an interview with blogger ZionFelix, Kwaku Manu shared his thoughts on remarrying. When asked if he plans to remarry, Kwaku Manu confidently responded, "Why wouldn’t I? How old am I? I got married when I was young, so now that I’m older, why wouldn’t I marry again?"

He clarified that their divorce wasn’t due to the distance between them. When asked if he experienced a broken heart from the separation, Kwaku Manu admitted, "Whenever you lose something, it’s painful. But whatever has happened is for the best; let’s leave it at that."

Kwaku Manu and Naa Okailey Nyarko divorced over three years ago, with Manu publicly confirming their separation in a 2022 interview with Kobby Kyei.

Although the reasons behind their split were not disclosed, Manu mentioned that they both made efforts to keep the marriage intact before ultimately deciding to part ways.

He pointed out that there is no one-size-fits-all formula for a successful marriage, as each relationship is unique.

Recently, Naa Okailey Nyarko remarried, this time to a white man, which sparked widespread online discussion.