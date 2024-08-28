ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I'll remarry soon' – Kwaku Manu reveals after his ex-wife married a white man

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has been trending recently after news broke that his ex-wife, Okailey, remarried a white man abroad.

Kwaku Manu's ex-wife remarries after divorce from the actor
Kwaku Manu's ex-wife remarries after divorce from the actor

Recommended articles

Ex-wife of Kwaku Manu reacts to wedding with new man in loved-up video
Ex-wife of Kwaku Manu reacts to wedding with new man in loved-up video Ex-wife of Kwaku Manu reacts to wedding with new man in loved-up video Pulse Ghana

In an interview with blogger ZionFelix, Kwaku Manu shared his thoughts on remarrying. When asked if he plans to remarry, Kwaku Manu confidently responded, "Why wouldn’t I? How old am I? I got married when I was young, so now that I’m older, why wouldn’t I marry again?"

He clarified that their divorce wasn’t due to the distance between them. When asked if he experienced a broken heart from the separation, Kwaku Manu admitted, "Whenever you lose something, it’s painful. But whatever has happened is for the best; let’s leave it at that."

ADVERTISEMENT
Kwaku Manu and wife
Kwaku Manu and wife Kwaku Manu and wife Pulse Ghana

Kwaku Manu and Naa Okailey Nyarko divorced over three years ago, with Manu publicly confirming their separation in a 2022 interview with Kobby Kyei.

Although the reasons behind their split were not disclosed, Manu mentioned that they both made efforts to keep the marriage intact before ultimately deciding to part ways.

He pointed out that there is no one-size-fits-all formula for a successful marriage, as each relationship is unique.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Naa Okailey Nyarko remarried, this time to a white man, which sparked widespread online discussion.

Despite the attention, Kwaku Manu remains unfazed, focusing on his own life and maintaining a positive attitude towards his ex-wife's happiness.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

TG Omori receives a kidney from his only brother [Instagram/Boyproducer]

TG Omori reveals kidney donation from his brother 4 months after he quit smoking

'funeral after-party

Funeral or party? Lavish 'funeral after-party sparks social media reactions

Guru NKZ

Guru petitions UG Judicial Board to halt SRC elections after his disqualification

MzGee's latest crave for maternity fashion fuels pregnancy rumours, fans excited

MzGee's latest crave for maternity fashion fuels pregnancy rumours, fans excited