In one of Rosemond Brown’s allegation, she mentioned that though Mr Amugi is old enough to father her, he doesn’t look like her father when he is on top of her.

READ ALSO: Princess Shyngle's G Wagon gift is not from 'ashawo' business - Moesha Buduong

She rated the veteran actor as her best ever bedroom experience. However, Fred Amugi has denied the Rosemond’s allegations several times but she keeps claiming that she has ever banged the 70-year-old and the actor must have had enough, therefore, he is threatening court action against the rising actress.

Excerpt of a press statement issued by Mr Amugi’s management, MK Content, stated that “under the laws of Ghana, it is unlawful for an individual to make deliberate statements that intend to harm a person’s reputation without factual evidence or based on hearsay”

READ ALSO: Removing my panties on TV has fetched me a visa to Europe - Xandy Kamel brags

The letter as sighted on myjoyonline.com also stated that “if you do not cease all related statements of defamation against our client’s character, a lawsuit will be commenced against you”.

Read more details form the Press Statement below.