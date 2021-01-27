Before the final funeral rites today, a 4-day ceremony was held that witnessed the display of Asante culture during yesterday's activities at the Accra International Conference where the former President was laid in state for public viewing.

Apart from drumming with some dancers who dance 'adowa' to welcome mourners at the AICC, an envoy of the Asantehene also paid a courtesy call on the family of Rawlings at the venue, which saw a display of Asante culture which has sparked a debate on social media.

With the Ex-President being a Voltarian, some netizens have been asking why Asante culture has rather been highlighted at his funeral instead of the Ewe culture, a thought that has triggered a comment from Wanlov The Kubolor.

Asante culture at Rawllings' funeral

The Ghanaian musician whilst reacting to a pulse.com.gh post on Instagram about the rich Akan culture displayed at the ceremony, quizzed "was Rawlings Akan?" and his question has fueled the debate online.

Wanlov's comment

An Instagram user @Delali_Quarshie replying his comment wrote "ashoq sef, cause the thing no add up in my head💔💔💔 ewe man dem Dey do Akan things for in funeral under" a comment which also attracted a reply from another Instagrammer @_a.sstyles who explained that "his wife is an Ashanti and she’s doing what we call “kuna” and being close to the throne culture has to be displayed".

Some fans also went after the Ghanaian musician for asking question as one @maxkily wrote "@wanlov is it necessary to ask? Just saying. It not an Akan funeral they just in to pay a homage and is that too a crime" with another saying that @hot_spot_gossip_fashion_ saying that "@wanlov Rawlings was president of Ghana not president of ewes, common sense is not common to ".

Wanlov

Answering the FOKN Bois rapper, @dr_darko38 also wrote "to assist his sister do her Kuna.. All the dances and gestures performed have a meaning... Sorry but amongst other statements, this is your most ignorant!" and he replied, "@dr_darko38 pls my father did not show me since he is a Christian pastor so blame Guggisberg thems. and thanks".

See the post below for more reactions