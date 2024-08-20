'It is disrespectful' - Stonebwoy explains why he does not throw money at his fans

Stonebwoy Pulse Ghana

The BHIM Nation leader explained that he dislikes throwing money at fans because he finds it disrespectful. He said he prefers putting money directly into the hands of his fans rather than throwing it at them.

“I have never liked the habit of throwing money on fans. It is disrespectful to do that to people. If I move out and throw money at people, one person might claim all of it. Others will not get any. I prefer to share it with them personally. It is very disrespectful to throw money at people.”

Stonebwoy also added that the habit of throwing money at fans is a dangerous act, as people could end up injuring themselves during the scramble that might ensue.

“A lot of people injure themselves, but we do not really hear about it. I have seen people hurt themselves trying to get close to my convoy in town. I have been trying to find an appropriate way, but people still call me stingy.”