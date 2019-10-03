The celebrity couple got engaged publicly in October 2018 following the dancehall act’s proposal to her at his reign concert. However, they broke up a few months later and Michy cited domestic violence as one of the things that caused their split.

In a new interview, Michy has described Shatta’s proposal as a “staged” one, emphasizing that she believes so because she rather went through more torture in her relationship after their engagement.

The comments did not go down well with Shatta Wale and he took to his snapchat to jab her over her comments. “ It’s a shame you still think about me till date, aww poor you. don’t leave like you happy but inwardly you are sad” Shatta Wale wrote in one of his posts.

