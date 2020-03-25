According to the “Afrobeat” singer, these times of the coronavirus outbreak in Ghana demand that all the top artistes come together to fight the pandemic and support each other.

Kelvyn Boy, a former Stonebwoy’s BMG label signee, made this statement in an Instagram post, saying the so-called big musicians should prove their worth.

“This is the time we should come together,” he said. “All the artistes who think are the biggest in Ghana should now prove that they are big.”

He said Pappy Kojo, who is currently trapped in Italy due to the country’s shutdown over the novel coronavirus, deserves support from fellow artistes but no one is able to come to his aide.

“Pappy Kojo is in Italy looking for help but nobody is talking about him.”

He said the arrogance and competitions among artistes should be dropped and place focus on the issue at hand.

“At this point, it’s not about your supremacy. Travel to the show and let’s see. We are all home. That competition has to stop now.”

His video was met with mixed reaction, forcing him to delete the video shortly after.

Watch the full video below.