Jay Bahd calls for industrial revolution in Ghana to combat unemployment and crime

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian rapper Jay Bahd has passionately advocated for a revolution in Ghana’s industrial sector as a crucial measure to curb unemployment in the country.

Jay-Bahd
Jay-Bahd

He highlighted the alarming increase in armed robbery incidents, attributing it directly to the widespread unemployment among the populace.

Jay Bahd firmly believes that the unemployment crisis can be mitigated significantly through the establishment of more industries, thereby creating vital job opportunities for the youth.

Jay-Bahd
Jay-Bahd Jay Bahd Pulse Ghana

He emphasised that instead of channelling resources into projects like schools and the National Cathedral, the government should prioritise investment in industrial infrastructure.

"We can greatly improve Ghana's prospects because we possess abundant resources. The government must recognise that many young people, despite completing their education, struggle to secure employment. It's essential to focus on building industries rather than relying solely on prayers to foster national development and combat crime," Jay Bahd asserted.

Jay Bahd leaks his BJ
Jay Bahd leaks his BJ Pulse Ghana

He pointed out that Ghana possesses ample land resources, underscoring the necessity of industrial development to effectively address the unemployment issue.

"The rise in armed robbery is directly linked to unemployment, as many educated youths find themselves without job opportunities and resort to desperate measures," he observed.

Jay Bahd whose real name is Jackson Kwadwo Bawuah is a Kumasi-based hip-hop artiste and drill artiste who plays a team lead of the Kumerica-asakaa drill.

Jay Bahd
Jay Bahd Pulse Ghana

Months after the release of ‘Sore’, he came out with another banger titled Condemn.

Jay Bhad was raised in the ghetto of Kumasi and has seen massive life change for the better when he met up with the Life Living team.

His journey to the drill genre set off after the late Pop Smoke’s “Dior” spread across the continent.

He is best known for his verse on the hit banger ‘Sore’, which features colleagues Yaw Tog, O‘kenneth, City Boy, and Reggie.

