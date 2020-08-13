The award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer is marrying the love of his life today at a ceremony in Accra which has seen Nana Ama McBrown, Majid Michel, DSP Kofi Sarpong, Cece Twum among others present.

As part of the ceremony, the newly married were made to hit the dance floor to show off their dancing skills and it turned out to be a serious battle between the husband and wife. Joe unexpected wowed their wedding guests with killer dance moves.

However, his wife, Selasie Dzisa, also got wild moves which sent the battle into another round for a winner to be selected. Watch the videos below, be the judge and tell us who won.