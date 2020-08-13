The rapper's song which features Megan Thee Stallion is the 5th track after Stonebwoy's 'Putuu' on Apple Music's chart of the most played 100 songs in Ghana. Reacting to this Cardi is saying that "I guess Ghana not mad at me nomoooo".

Via tweet, she added that "I love Ghana always". This is in connection with how her infamous meet and greet turned out when she visited Ghana last year. Some Ghanaian celebrities trooped her hotel to meet her but she didn't come out.

Whilst they waited, Cardi, posted a video of herself chilling at the hotel's poolside chewing kebab. The video sparked trolling of the Ghanaian celebrities who were waiting for her and it turned pretty bad as some of them fired shots at her for disrespecting them.

She later explained she wasn't aware of the meeting and she is now excited that Ghanaians aren't holding what happened against her, hence, listening to her song. See her appreciation tweet below.