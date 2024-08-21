Joey B declares himself asthma-free as he prepares to make a studio comeback

The singer shared this news in a video posted on his Instagram story while he was at the gym. "Took a year and change off to stay fit. Asthma is out the window, Jesus is real. I'll get back in the studio. brb," he wrote.

In January last year, Ghanaians criticised Joey B after he failed to show up at an event where he was scheduled to perform, despite being paid for the show and promoted on a flyer. This was the second consecutive time Joey had a ‘no-show’, leading fans to conclude that it was a deliberate act of disrespect.

What they did not know was that the artiste was battling for his life, experiencing constant asthmatic attacks as his condition had become chronic. Joey B made this revelation in a series of tweets where he apologised to his fans.

He expressed his appreciation for every effort his fans make to see him on stage, and although he wanted to perform, he suffered a severe attack at the last minute. He explained that he had been suffering from constant asthmatic attacks due to the weather and excessive dust in Ghana.