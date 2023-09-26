ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

John Dumelo reacts to hike in dialysis price

Dorcas Agambila

Actor and politician John Dumelo has weighed in on the sharp increase in the cost of dialysis treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

John Dumelo
John Dumelo

Dumelo emphasized the need to include dialysis treatment in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Recommended articles

A widely circulated image on social media revealed that the price for dialysis had surged from GHC380 to GHC765, marking a 101 percent increase.

In response to the news, John Dumeltook to Twitter, questioning why dialysis treatment isn't included in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). He believes that such an addition is both necessary and achievable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dialysis treatment should be included under the NHIS. It can be done,” he posted.

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse movement, which recently conducted a three-day protest demanding improved governance and better economic management in the country, seized the opportunity to reinforce its message.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy shows love to Ghanaian market women dancing to his song (VIDEO)

Burna Boy shows love to Ghanaian market women dancing to his song [VIDEO]

Lasmid and Naira Marley

Ghanaians excited over Lasmid's decision not to sign to Naira Marley’s Marlian Music

Agradaa

I'm too pretty to be single – Agradaa finds another man weeks after divorcing husband

Nana Ama Mcbrown

Nana Ama McBrown finally takes 'McBrowns Kitchen' show from UTV to TV3 and Onua TV