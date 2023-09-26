Dumelo emphasized the need to include dialysis treatment in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).
John Dumelo reacts to hike in dialysis price
Actor and politician John Dumelo has weighed in on the sharp increase in the cost of dialysis treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
Recommended articles
A widely circulated image on social media revealed that the price for dialysis had surged from GHC380 to GHC765, marking a 101 percent increase.
In response to the news, John Dumeltook to Twitter, questioning why dialysis treatment isn't included in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). He believes that such an addition is both necessary and achievable.
“Dialysis treatment should be included under the NHIS. It can be done,” he posted.
The #OccupyJulorbiHouse movement, which recently conducted a three-day protest demanding improved governance and better economic management in the country, seized the opportunity to reinforce its message.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh