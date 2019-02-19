Multiple reports have it that Mr Dumelo is looking forward to contesting in the 2020 elections as a Parliamentary candidate with some hints that he is eyeing the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat, the constituency which also holds the University of Ghana, where he went on Val's day to pay a visit to some girls on the campus.

The actor, once again showing that he is not only a genius behind the cameras but a citizen who is also well informed politically to contribute to Ghana’s lawmaking body, has taken to social media to explain some economic terms to his fans and how that can positively influence the cedi’s depreciation.

He addressed A-Plus in his Instagram lecture saying that “Bro, trade deficit is an economic measure of international trade in which a country's imports exceed its exports.”

In other parts of John Dumelo’s message, he added that “We need to start adding value to our raw materials so we export the finished produce. @kwameaplus when that happens we will attain a trade surplus which is an economic measure of a positive balance of trade”.

READ ALSO: I have a cure for your pimples, Jihn Dumelo jabs a fan who asked "aren't you married"

The actor’s online lecture came with a photo of himself with the defunct musician on the campus of GIMPA, which A Plus previously used to hint that they are serious GIMPA students.

See John’s post below