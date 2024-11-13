ADVERTISEMENT
Kalybos claims he married his wife because of money(VIDEO)

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actor Kalybos has disclosed that wealth played a role in his decision to marry his wife, Antwiwaa.

Kalybos ties the knot
Kalybos ties the knot

The actor made the admission during his appearance on the Girls Aloud podcast when asked about his reasons for marrying her.

Recommended articles

Kalybos acknowledged that his wife was financially successful when he was questioned about his motives for settling down with her.

Kalybos
Kalybos

This statement caught the attention of many social media users, who perceived his response as sarcastic.

Some suggested that Kalybos was not entirely serious and might have made the comment to throw off the panellists, as the question was not relevant.

We gathered some responses from social media users. Yaw Homework commented: "I’m even getting married to one lady bi because of her money… I no wan suffer, abeg."

KojoEA reacted: "He is speaking the truth and passing it off as a joke. 😂"

bnaa37 wrote: "He’s being sarcastic 😂😂… abi that’s what you want to hear."

PHENAS_ORGANICS added: "This is what Ghanaians want to hear. Simple 😂. A man too should get a good marriage wai." kwaku_settings said: "Bɛɛma nso kɔ awareɛ pa aa, ɛyɛ."

Kalybos and Antwiwaa went to the altar on 11 November 2023, in a star-studded wedding.

Kalybos, also shared the personal journey that led him to call off his engagement with longtime girlfriend.

According to him, his decision stemmed from a moment of self-reflection where he realised that marriage might not align with his life goals, despite years spent together.

Kalybos emphasised that personal growth and self-reflection have been crucial in shaping his outlook on relationships.

