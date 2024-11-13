Kalybos claims he married his wife because of money(VIDEO)

Kalybos acknowledged that his wife was financially successful when he was questioned about his motives for settling down with her.

Pulse Ghana

This statement caught the attention of many social media users, who perceived his response as sarcastic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some suggested that Kalybos was not entirely serious and might have made the comment to throw off the panellists, as the question was not relevant.

Kalybos' remarks about his wife stir reactions

We gathered some responses from social media users. Yaw Homework commented: "I’m even getting married to one lady bi because of her money… I no wan suffer, abeg."

KojoEA reacted: "He is speaking the truth and passing it off as a joke. 😂"

ADVERTISEMENT

bnaa37 wrote: "He’s being sarcastic 😂😂… abi that’s what you want to hear."

PHENAS_ORGANICS added: "This is what Ghanaians want to hear. Simple 😂. A man too should get a good marriage wai." kwaku_settings said: "Bɛɛma nso kɔ awareɛ pa aa, ɛyɛ."

Kalybos and Antwiwaa went to the altar on 11 November 2023, in a star-studded wedding.

Kalybos, also shared the personal journey that led him to call off his engagement with longtime girlfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, his decision stemmed from a moment of self-reflection where he realised that marriage might not align with his life goals, despite years spent together.