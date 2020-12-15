We were all doomed from the start of the year (though we acknowledge that some received their biggest blessings this year). Coronavirus is something we will all wish to never hear in our ears, ever again.

Aside from crippling the entertainment industry, it slapped us with shocking celebrity deaths. We’ve lost seven celebrities in the music and film industries. And to add more salt to our wounds (after beating us black and blue), some celebrities lost their parents.

We have been mourning the death of the father of hiplife star Quamina MP for the past two weeks. Little did we know that Kelvyn Boy was the next target. He lost his father just last weekend.

It’s crazy, isn’t it?

Well, for the sake of protecting data, we share with you five Ghanaian celebrities who lost their parents in 2020:

Bice Osei Kuffuor ‘Obour’

Obour's father loses life to Coronavirus

The Ex-President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) lost his father, Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour, to coronavirus on March 17, 2020, at the Ridge Hospital in Accra. According to a statement by Obour, he was taken to the facility after showing symptoms of the virus on his return from the UK, but unfortunately, he couldn’t survive. Obour defied COVID-19 protocols by transporting his father’s mortal remains from Accra to Juaso in the Ashanti Region for the necessary burial rites on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Abeiku Santana

The media personality and tourism ambassador lost his father, James Benjamin Aggrey, 81, on April 20, at the Koforidua Government Hospital in Eastern Region after a short illness. Mr Aggrey, who was the former Greater Accra Region Head of Disease Control Unit, Ghana Health Service, was buried last Saturday (December 12, 2020) in Koforidua.

Sika Osei

The Ghanaian television personality and actress lost her father, who is only known as JK, on November 12, 2020. She announced the passing of her father through her Instagram page: “R.I.P Daddy! I’m So Broken.” She didn’t state the cause of his death and funeral arrangements but she later shared another photo of her father with the caption: “Thank you all so much for the immense shower of love and support you showed my family and I during this trying and difficult time. I can’t begin to express how that has comforted us. Thank you & Blessings.”

Quamina MP

Quamina MP loses Dad

The hiplife star from Taadi lost his father, Fiifi Amonoo Buckman, in a gory motor accident. The 'Amanfuor Girls' rapper was in a vehicle with his father, while coming from Akosombo to Accra when the accident occurred on the Akosombo-Accra highway. Quamina MP came out unhurt but sadly his father passed on later after his critical condition. Mr Buckman, 63, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Akuse Government Hospital after the accident which happened about three weeks ago. His one-week anniversary has been scheduled for Thursday, December 17, at Mankessim in the Central Region.

Kelvyn Boy

Kelvyn Boy’s father passes away

The afrobeats musician is the latest on the list. He lost his father, Solomon Owusu Yeboah, on Sunday, December 13, 2020. He announced his death via his Instagram page, saying: “Woke up to the painful news of the loss of my dad. Oh, what a year. Rest well Mr Solomon Owusu Yeboah….till we meet again. God always knows best.” Burial and funeral service is yet to be announced.

DAMN, what a year!!!