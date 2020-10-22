According to the outspoken political activist, the Ghana Revenue Authority went after the Ghanaian millionaires over tax concerns on their expensive fleet of cars. A Plus adds that it is for that purpose that the millionaires couldn't display their cars again at Ciri2020.

"Do you know the kind of information I have, recently after the wedding (KENCY2020), GRA went after some people…I mean the first wedding. That is how come they didn’t line-up cars in the second wedding,” A Plus told Ola Micheal on Neat FM.

He added that “ some people think that their government is in power so they can get the car auctioned so they get it, that is why they didn’t display cars in the second wedding". A Plus was talking about the wedding of Dr Ofori Sarpong's daughter which happened weeks ago.

The other wedding, Kency 2020, was between the son of Despite, Kennedy Osei and his then-fiancee Tracy Ameyaw. Both weddings have come to be the most talked-about Ghanaian weddings following the opulence that was displayed.