KiDi mocks Mr. Drew's reaction to losing TGMA Best Collaboration award

He explained that he deserved to win the award ahead of the eventual winner, KiDi because his song “Case” was the biggest song in that category.

“I was disappointed not to win the award. No song was bigger or more impactful than 'Case' in that category. To feature an artiste that nobody knew and for the song to become that big and change both artistes’ lives is the impact we are looking for. Isn’t that what collaboration means? It didn’t make sense to me,” he said.

Despite his disappointment, Mr Drew mentioned he harbors no ill feelings toward KiDi.

In response, KiDi posted a sarcastic reaction video on X, seemingly mocking Mr. Drew’s comments. His post has since sparked numerous reactions on the platform.

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024 took place on 1st June 2024, with Stonebwoy clinching seven trophies during the event.

The night also saw KiDi win Best Collaboration of the Year. He beat Mr. Drew, Oseikrom Sikani, Amerado, King Paluta, FRA, and Akwaboah to win the award.

The 25th TGMA, hosted by the charismatic Chris Attoh and the ever-elegant Naa Ashorkor, was a night of musical enchantment.

The stage came alive with performances from a constellation of stars including King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Mr. Drew, Efya, Amaarae, Nacee, King Paluta, Mzbel, Okyeame Kwame, Reggie Rockstone, and Amerado.