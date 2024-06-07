ADVERTISEMENT
25th TGMA: 'Case (Remix)' was the biggest in the Best Collaboration category – Mr Drew

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian singer, Andrew Nii Commey Otoo, known in the music industry as Mr. Drew, has voiced his dismay at not winning the Collaboration of the Year accolade at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) ceremony held on Saturday, 1st June 2024.

During an interview on 3Music TV, the “This Year” hitmaker expressed his disappointment over the outcome. He explained that he deserved to win the award ahead of the eventual winner, KiDi, because his song “Case” was the biggest song in that category.

“I was disappointed not to win the award. No song was bigger or more impactful than 'Case' in that category. To feature an artiste that nobody knew and for the song to become that big and change both artistes’ lives is the impact we are looking for. Isn’t that what collaboration means? It didn’t make sense to me,” he said.

Mr. Drew added that he harbours no ill feelings towards KiDi for winning the award, even though he feels the decision does not make sense.

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024 took place on 1st June 2024, with Stonebwoy clinching seven trophies during the event.

The night also saw KiDi win Best Collaboration of the Year. He beat Mr. Drew, Oseikrom Sikani, Amerado, King Paluta, FRA, and Akwaboah to win the award.

Dorcas Agambila

