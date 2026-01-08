Want to land movie roles back-to-back? Here are the key body features an actor must have

Kenyan actor Ben Tekee reveals his signature big belly is 100% natural — and a major career asset. In a YouTube interview, he explains how it perfectly suits him for mature, fatherly, comedic and laid-back roles in his 40s and 50s

Kenyan actor Ben Tekee has candidly opened up about his distinctive big belly, dispelling any notions that it might be a manufactured prop for roles.

Far from being artificial, the belly is entirely genuine – yet he has masterfully turned it into one of his most reliable assets in the industry.

In an interview on Emos Njoroge’s YouTube channel, Tekee explained how this natural feature enables him to convincingly portray men in their forties or fifties with ease.

It has become a dependable selling point during auditions, with many Kenyan directors now instantly associating his silhouette with fatherly, comedic, or laid-back characters.

This approach is far from unique to Tekee. Across the world, actors have forged successful careers by embracing their distinct physical attributes, transforming what might once have been seen as imperfections into instantly recognisable visual signatures.

These natural traits often allow audiences to connect with characters more quickly and help directors cast the ideal fit for a story.

Here are some of the standout physical features that have propelled actors to success in both Kenyan and international cinema:

1. Big Bellies

A prominent belly frequently creates an immediate and memorable impression on screen. In many films, it conveys a friendly uncle, an older gentleman, a humorous figure, or someone unconcerned with rigorous fitness regimes.

Ben Tekee cleverly leverages his real belly to deliver authentic portrayals of relaxed or mature men. Similarly, in Asian cinema, the legendary Sammo Hung embraced his rounder frame, blending it with exceptional martial arts prowess to become an icon in Hong Kong action films.

Rather than hindering him, his physique formed a unique brand that set him apart from leaner fighters, serving as a visual shorthand for the character's personality, lifestyle, or age.

2. Gap Teeth

Gap teeth (diastema) remain one of the most endearing and distinctive features in film and television. Directors often favour this look for its authenticity, approachability, and relatability – a smile that feels genuine rather than overly polished.

Internationally, figures such as Michael Strahan have turned their gaps into iconic trademarks, while actors like Anthony Anderson are frequently cast in warm, quirky, or charming roles where the natural smile adds expressiveness and depth.

3. Scars and Facial Marks

Visible scars, birthmarks, or textured skin provide instant character depth and backstory without a word of dialogue. Filmmakers value these features for roles demanding toughness, resilience, or intrigue.

Martial arts star Bolo Yeung, renowned for films such as Enter the Dragon, built his on-screen persona around his muscular build, stern expressions, and rugged appearance – dominating villainous roles throughout the 1980s and 1990s

4. Tall, Lean Frames

Height naturally commands attention on camera. Tall, lean actors are often selected for parts requiring authority, leadership, or striking physical presence.

Denzel Washington masterfully uses his stature, voice, and posture to dominate scenes, particularly in commanding roles as detectives, military leaders, or quietly powerful figures. Globally, such frames suit warriors, chiefs, soldiers, or enigmatic drifters, making them stand out in ensemble casts.

5. Bald Heads

A shaved head creates a powerful, clean silhouette that photographs dramatically under studio lights. It can signify authority, confidence, wisdom, or mystery.

In Hollywood, stars like Samuel L. Jackson and Dwayne Johnson have made the bald look synonymous with intensity and charisma.

In Kenyan film and television, bald actors are frequently cast as leaders, mentors, or intimidating figures, as the lack of hair emphasises facial structure, expressions, and emotional depth.

6. Distinctive Voices

Though not strictly a physical trait, a unique voice operates in much the same way during casting. It carries immediate weight and memorability.

Morgan Freeman's slow, deep, resonant tone has become legendary, perfectly suiting roles as wise narrators, mentors, elders, or authoritative figures in countless films.

These examples highlight how embracing one's natural features – rather than concealing them – can become a powerful tool in an actor's arsenal.