Kim Kardashian: Kanye West’s wife is officially a billionaire

According to Forbes, Kardashian West is now worth $1 billion, up from $780 million in October 2020 as a result of two lucrative businesses—KKW Beauty and Skims—as well as cash from reality television and endorsement deals, and a number of smaller investments.
Kardashian West founded KKW Beauty in 2017, following the success of her half-sister Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics.
She borrowed from Kylie’s playbook, using a similar direct-to-consumer model that relies heavily on social media marketing, Forbes reports.
Her first launch, 300,000 contour kits, sold out within two hours. By 2018, the business had expanded into eyeshadows, concealers, lipsticks and fragrances, and was bringing in about $100 million in revenue.