Kim Kardashian: Kanye West’s wife is officially a billionaire

Rapper Kanye West’s wife Kim Kardashian has finally reached billionaire status following Forbes’ 2021 billionaire’s list.

Forbes has published its 2021 ‘Richest People in the World’ list, with the CEO of e-commerce giant, Amazon, Jeff Bezos topping the list with $177 billion net worth, followed by Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault, and Mark Zuckerberg.

The list includes, for the first time, Kim Kardashian whose net worth increases to $1 billion thanks to KKW Beauty and popular shapewear firm Skims.

In 2016, she appeared on the Forbes millionaires list thanks to her booming mobile game, which helped her earn $51 million that year.

And now, she has officially joined the World’s Billionaires list for the first time.

According to Forbes, Kardashian West is now worth $1 billion, up from $780 million in October 2020 as a result of two lucrative businesses—KKW Beauty and Skims—as well as cash from reality television and endorsement deals, and a number of smaller investments.

Kardashian West founded KKW Beauty in 2017, following the success of her half-sister Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics.

She borrowed from Kylie’s playbook, using a similar direct-to-consumer model that relies heavily on social media marketing, Forbes reports.

Her first launch, 300,000 contour kits, sold out within two hours. By 2018, the business had expanded into eyeshadows, concealers, lipsticks and fragrances, and was bringing in about $100 million in revenue.

