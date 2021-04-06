Kim Kardashian: Kanye West’s wife is officially a billionaire

According to Forbes, Kardashian West is now worth $1 billion, up from $780 million in October 2020 as a result of two lucrative businesses—KKW Beauty and Skims—as well as cash from reality television and endorsement deals, and a number of smaller investments.

Kardashian West founded KKW Beauty in 2017, following the success of her half-sister Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics.

She borrowed from Kylie’s playbook, using a similar direct-to-consumer model that relies heavily on social media marketing, Forbes reports.