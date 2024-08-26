ADVERTISEMENT
King Paluta addresses KOKA's criticisms of his vocals

Dorcas Agambila

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician King Paluta has finally responded to entertainment pundit Kwaku Osei Koranteng Asiedu, popularly known as KOKA's, controversial comments about his vocals on the song Makoma.

King Paluta
King Paluta

King Paluta
King Paluta

The musician suggested that KOKA's critique might have been influenced by the circumstances surrounding him when he first listened to the track.

He explained that songs that gain popularity and receive constant airplay can sometimes negatively affect people's perceptions. "I don't know the kind of mood KOKA was in when he made those comments about my vocal ability. You can sometimes get annoyed with a particular song when you hear it being played everywhere you go. Maybe he was annoyed with the song when he sat there to make his comments," King Paluta said.

King Paluta also noted that many of his colleagues, renowned for their singing prowess in the industry, have praised his vocal ability, making it difficult for him to understand KOKA's criticism.

King Paluta
King Paluta

"Our own industry singers have called to tell me I don't sound like a rapper trying to sing. They have recognised me as a singer, so they don't understand why it took me so long to transition into singing. I don't know what senior man (KOKA) is talking about," he added.

The Aseda hitmaker further mentioned that his unique tone of voice has earned him praise from music producer Kaywa, whom he described as having a great musical mind.

Watch the video below:

Dorcas Agambila

