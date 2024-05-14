‘I will gladly accept Artiste of the Year award at all cost’ – King Promise

Although he acknowledged the good works of his competitors in the Artiste of the Year category, the ‘Terminator’ hitmaker stressed that he deserves to win the category.

King promise Pulse Ghana

“I feel like everybody who is in there is a worthy competitor, respect for everybody but I feel like my work speaks for itself. Everyone can tell that we have been putting in a lot of work…I am here to contribute my quota and gladly accept the Artiste of the Year at all costs,” he stated.

King Promise admitted to the growth of Ghana’s music industry and applauded the Ghana Music Awards for the recognition it gives musicians for their hard work every year.

King Promise Pulse Ghana

King Promise has earned three nominations for this year’s TGMA; Artiste of the Year, International Collaboration of the Year, and Most Popular Song of the Year.

King promise has proven that he is a global superstar after his recent successful Asian tour.

King Promise represented Ghana with sold-out shows in Jakarta, Bali, and Singapore, including being the first African artistes to sell out the Tipsy Unicorn Beach Club in Singapore.

Pulse Nigeria

In the past year, King Promise catapulted to greater heights with the release of his chart-topping hit, 'Terminator.'