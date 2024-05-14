ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘I will gladly accept Artiste of the Year award at all cost’ – King Promise

Dorcas Agambila

Afrobeats sensation, King Promise expressed his confidence in clinching the prestigious Artiste of the Year award at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

King Promise
King Promise

King Promise in an interview on New Day, May 13 said together with his team, they have been able to come up with incredible works not just for the year under review for the award but even in the past years.

Recommended articles

Although he acknowledged the good works of his competitors in the Artiste of the Year category, the ‘Terminator’ hitmaker stressed that he deserves to win the category.

King promise
King promise King promise Pulse Ghana

“I feel like everybody who is in there is a worthy competitor, respect for everybody but I feel like my work speaks for itself. Everyone can tell that we have been putting in a lot of work…I am here to contribute my quota and gladly accept the Artiste of the Year at all costs,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

King Promise admitted to the growth of Ghana’s music industry and applauded the Ghana Music Awards for the recognition it gives musicians for their hard work every year.

The TGMA awards night has been slated for June 1, 2024, at the AICC.

King Promise
King Promise King Promise Pulse Ghana

King Promise has earned three nominations for this year’s TGMA; Artiste of the Year, International Collaboration of the Year, and Most Popular Song of the Year.

King promise has proven that he is a global superstar after his recent successful Asian tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

King Promise represented Ghana with sold-out shows in Jakarta, Bali, and Singapore, including being the first African artistes to sell out the Tipsy Unicorn Beach Club in Singapore.

King Promise
King Promise Pulse Nigeria

In the past year, King Promise catapulted to greater heights with the release of his chart-topping hit, 'Terminator.'

The song not only captivated audiences in Ghana and beyond but also significantly bolstered his global appeal. Its infectious melody and compelling lyrics resonated with listeners, leading to a surge in King Promise's fanbase.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Africa

Here are 15 most innovative African countries

Lady Julia reveals how she landed in Otumfuo's home after work

Lady Julia reveals how she met Otumfuo and landed in his home same day (VIDEO)

Safo Newman and Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale comes for Safo Newman handlers, blames them for making him look cheap

Dancegod Lloyd and former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan

Dancegod Lloyd and Asamoah Gyan battle out for the originator of Asylum dance challenge