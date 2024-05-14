King Promise in an interview on New Day, May 13 said together with his team, they have been able to come up with incredible works not just for the year under review for the award but even in the past years.
‘I will gladly accept Artiste of the Year award at all cost’ – King Promise
Afrobeats sensation, King Promise expressed his confidence in clinching the prestigious Artiste of the Year award at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).
Although he acknowledged the good works of his competitors in the Artiste of the Year category, the ‘Terminator’ hitmaker stressed that he deserves to win the category.
“I feel like everybody who is in there is a worthy competitor, respect for everybody but I feel like my work speaks for itself. Everyone can tell that we have been putting in a lot of work…I am here to contribute my quota and gladly accept the Artiste of the Year at all costs,” he stated.
King Promise admitted to the growth of Ghana’s music industry and applauded the Ghana Music Awards for the recognition it gives musicians for their hard work every year.
King Promise has earned three nominations for this year’s TGMA; Artiste of the Year, International Collaboration of the Year, and Most Popular Song of the Year.
King promise has proven that he is a global superstar after his recent successful Asian tour.
King Promise represented Ghana with sold-out shows in Jakarta, Bali, and Singapore, including being the first African artistes to sell out the Tipsy Unicorn Beach Club in Singapore.
In the past year, King Promise catapulted to greater heights with the release of his chart-topping hit, 'Terminator.'
The song not only captivated audiences in Ghana and beyond but also significantly bolstered his global appeal. Its infectious melody and compelling lyrics resonated with listeners, leading to a surge in King Promise's fanbase.
