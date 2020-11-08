His final funeral rite was held at his hometown, Asante Akyem Agogo, in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

According to reports, he was laid to rest on Saturday, November 7, followed by a thanksgiving service which was held at Presby Park in Agogo on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

His funeral saw a number of people in attendance but the photos sighted by Pulse.com.gh shows a lot of his fellow stars didn’t show up as compared to his one-week memorial.

His one-week memorial service which was held at De Temple Gym in Achimota on Sunday, February 16, 2020, saw a host of top stars in attendance.

Top stars including Obrafuor, Lucky Mensah, Kofi Nti, Bessa Simmons, Ofori Amponsah and others showed up in their numbers but during his funeral, this wasn’t the case.

Kofi B died Sunday, February 2, 2020, prior to his performance at a concert in Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The ‘Mmobrowa’ singer, according to colleague musician Kofi Nti, complained of chest pains and unusual heartbeat before being rushed to the hospital.

A doctor at the hospital said Kofi B was sweating and vomiting when he was brought to the medical facility.

He was restless with very high body temperature and unusual blood pressure, the doctor said after his death.