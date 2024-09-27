Koka apologises to Ohemaa Mercy after he was granted bail of Gh2000

This came after the gospel singer called for his arrest following certain social media posts in which he allegedly threatened her life.
In the early hours of Friday, September 27, 2024, popular entertainment critic and artist manager, Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, also known as Koka, issued a public apology to award-winning gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy.
Recommended articles
The apology followed Koka's release on bail of GH₵2,000, amidst serious allegations against him. These allegations stemmed from a legal battle in which Ohemaa Mercy accused him of issuing threats after a professional fallout.
In his post, Koka expressed regret, stating: "FRIENDS AND FANS OF KOKA... I AM SAFELY BACK FROM HIBERNATION ALTHOUGH NOT A PLEASANT EXPERIENCE I AM A BETTER PERSON. GOD KNEW WHAT HE WAS DOING. I THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT. TO ALL THOSE I UNCONSCIOUSLY WRONGED INCLUDING OHEMAA, I SINCERELY APOLOGISE. AND TO ALL THOSE WHO MADE ME SUFFER, I WHOLEHEARTEDLY FORGIVE... THIS IS WATER UNDER THE BRIDGE... IT FLOWS FORWARD AND NEVER COMES BACK... WATCH THIS SPACE... I LOVE YOU ALL...💪🏿."
Background
The tension between the two dates back to 2021, when Koka served as Ohemaa Mercy’s road manager and marketer. Their professional relationship ended abruptly when Koka claimed Ohemaa Mercy had taken on projects without his involvement.
The situation escalated when Koka demanded GH₵8,500, which he alleged Ohemaa Mercy owed him. When she hesitated to settle the debt, Koka reportedly began issuing threats on social media and behind closed doors.
According to a report by Angel FM, after his first court appearance, Koka was accused of threatening to send thugs after Ohemaa Mercy if she did not pay the outstanding sum. Fearing for her safety, Ohemaa Mercy filed a police complaint.
Court proceedings revealed that Koka had given her a deadline to pay the debt or face consequences.
Despite several police invitations for questioning, Koka refused to cooperate, leading to his eventual arrest at Afrikiko in Accra.
However, Koka maintained that his threats were never meant to cause harm. During his court submissions, he clarified that his intent was only to retrieve his money and that he had no real intention of acting on the threats. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.