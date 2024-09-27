Koka apologises to Ohemaa Mercy after he was granted bail of Gh2000

The apology followed Koka's release on bail of GH₵2,000, amidst serious allegations against him. These allegations stemmed from a legal battle in which Ohemaa Mercy accused him of issuing threats after a professional fallout.

Pulse Ghana

In his post, Koka expressed regret, stating: "FRIENDS AND FANS OF KOKA... I AM SAFELY BACK FROM HIBERNATION ALTHOUGH NOT A PLEASANT EXPERIENCE I AM A BETTER PERSON. GOD KNEW WHAT HE WAS DOING. I THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT. TO ALL THOSE I UNCONSCIOUSLY WRONGED INCLUDING OHEMAA, I SINCERELY APOLOGISE. AND TO ALL THOSE WHO MADE ME SUFFER, I WHOLEHEARTEDLY FORGIVE... THIS IS WATER UNDER THE BRIDGE... IT FLOWS FORWARD AND NEVER COMES BACK... WATCH THIS SPACE... I LOVE YOU ALL...💪🏿."

ADVERTISEMENT

Background

The tension between the two dates back to 2021, when Koka served as Ohemaa Mercy’s road manager and marketer. Their professional relationship ended abruptly when Koka claimed Ohemaa Mercy had taken on projects without his involvement.

The situation escalated when Koka demanded GH₵8,500, which he alleged Ohemaa Mercy owed him. When she hesitated to settle the debt, Koka reportedly began issuing threats on social media and behind closed doors.

Kwaku Osei Koranteng Asiedu aka KOKA Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a report by Angel FM, after his first court appearance, Koka was accused of threatening to send thugs after Ohemaa Mercy if she did not pay the outstanding sum. Fearing for her safety, Ohemaa Mercy filed a police complaint.

Court proceedings revealed that Koka had given her a deadline to pay the debt or face consequences.

Despite several police invitations for questioning, Koka refused to cooperate, leading to his eventual arrest at Afrikiko in Accra.