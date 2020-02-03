The Ghanaian musician marked his 23rd birthday on first February and he headed to Fadama a suburb of Accra, where he headlined a free show for his fans with some of his music colleagues passing through.

Adina, Kofi Mole, Kwesi Arthur, Kidi, Dope Nation are some of the populaces who mounted the stage Saturday night. With a fulfilling heart, the Lynx Entertainment signed act has taken to social media to thank his fans for showing up.

He posted a video that captures excerpts of the outdoor event dubbed “Fadama Concert” and captioned it “Mama, Thousands Came out to support your boy. We made it”. Watch the video below.