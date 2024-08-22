Kumawood actress Christiana Awuni criticises Portia Asare over juju comments

The actress acknowledged that many issues besides 'juju' contributed to the decline of the Kumawood industry.

Christiana Awuni alleged that Portia Asare has a poor attitude and strained relationships with many of her colleagues, and that her comments would only lead to Kumawood's collapse.

"She is very unfriendly. I don't know what she has seen that has made her make those comments to ruin the business. Portia Asare is the one who wants to collapse what little is left of the movie business."

The actress stated that people will always have conflicts, but Portia Asare should not blame anyone for not liking her.

She claimed that Portia Asare does not get along with her colleagues on movie sets, unlike Nana Ama McBrown and Vivian Jill Lawrence.

"People will always hate you. What do you expect people to do when you behave poorly when you come on set? The way she responds to people's greetings is different. She does not get close to her colleagues like Nana Ama McBrown, Vivian Jill, and others do. They are lovely people. How do you expect people to love you when you don't even get close to them?"

