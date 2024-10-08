ADVERTISEMENT
'Kumawood is not dead' - Mercy Asiedu insists

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu has addressed claims that the Kumawood film industry has declined.

Mercy Asiedu
In an interview with Hitz FM on 8 October 2024, she asserted that the industry is far from dead, emphasising that Kumawood’s current challenges stem from a lack of technological advancement.

According to her, there is still an abundance of talent, but the technology needed to distribute the films effectively isn't available.

Mercy Asiedu
"Kumawood is not dead. Actors and actresses are still available; producers are still available; it's just that technology has changed," Asiedu stated.

She highlighted the shift from physical CD sales to digital platforms, noting that producers used to recoup their investments quickly through CD sales, a model that is no longer viable.

"At first, producers could release films every Monday and get their money back within the week. But now, nobody is buying CDs anymore," she added.

Actress Mercy Asiedu
Mercy Asiedu attributed the situation to industry players who were slow to adapt to technological advancements, stating that this delay is a major reason for the industry's struggles.

"Those responsible for the film industry in the country weren't quick enough to adapt to changing technology, which is why we are where we are," she explained.

However, she maintained that the Kumawood industry is not dead; we just need to update our technology.

Mercy Asiedu
At a recent meeting in Accra between the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Creative Arts community, actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu passionately expressed her support for John Mahama.

Asiedu emphasised the tangible improvements and support the industry received under Mahama's administration.

