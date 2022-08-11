Mercy Asiedu receives honorary Doctorate Degree in America

The husband and wife were honoured by Believers Network International in conjunction with Petus Fedei Seminary. The honary Doctorated Degree bestowed on them is for the selfless and admirable work the couple has done for their community in Kunsu.

Mercy Asiedu and husband Pulse Ghana

Mercy Asiedu's husband, Nana Agyeman, also seized the opportunity to raise funds for an ultramodern ICT centre the couple intends to build for their community.

In videos and photos that have surfaced online, an emotional Mercy Asiedu broke down in tears at the ceremony attended by her family and supporters in America. The actress and her husband have been receiving congratulatory messages to which they have issued a press statement.

"On behalf of ourselves, Dr. Nana Agyemang Badu Duah 1 and Dr Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu Agyemang Duah, we will like to extend our profound gratitude to the people of Ghana and the general public for the love and support shown to us during the celebrations to honor us with an honouring doctorate degree award, which took place on the 6th of August 2022 at Kunsu," the statement said.