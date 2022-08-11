The Ghanaian actress and her husband, Nana Agyeman Badu Duah, who is the paramount chief of Kunsu, have been awarded a Doctorate Degree. The milestone ceremony took place on Saturday 6th, August 2022, in the U.S.
Mercy Asiedu receives honorary Doctorate Degree in America
Put some respect on Mercy Asiedu's name because just Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Abeiku Santana, and Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the veteran actress has also received an Honorary Doctorate Degree.
The husband and wife were honoured by Believers Network International in conjunction with Petus Fedei Seminary. The honary Doctorated Degree bestowed on them is for the selfless and admirable work the couple has done for their community in Kunsu.
Mercy Asiedu's husband, Nana Agyeman, also seized the opportunity to raise funds for an ultramodern ICT centre the couple intends to build for their community.
In videos and photos that have surfaced online, an emotional Mercy Asiedu broke down in tears at the ceremony attended by her family and supporters in America. The actress and her husband have been receiving congratulatory messages to which they have issued a press statement.
"On behalf of ourselves, Dr. Nana Agyemang Badu Duah 1 and Dr Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu Agyemang Duah, we will like to extend our profound gratitude to the people of Ghana and the general public for the love and support shown to us during the celebrations to honor us with an honouring doctorate degree award, which took place on the 6th of August 2022 at Kunsu," the statement said.
"We say God richly bless You all for the goodwill messages and support in making the event a memorable one. To our people in the creative arts industry, we say God bless you all and to the media, we again say thank you so much for the love and support," the letter concluded.
