The Ghanaian singer has, therefore, joined one of the viral challenges on social media and he is leaving ribs cracked. Kwabena Kwabena decided to try the Flip The Switch challenge and he featured his rarely seen beautiful daughter in the video.

The “Tokro” singer’s funny video comes to add to the many TikTok challenge videos we have seen from Ghanaian celebrities like Nadia Buari, Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Nelson, Becca, Kalybos, Sandra Ankobiah among others, who have been entertaining their fans online.

Kwabena Kwabena has captioned the video “Mini me” adding hashtags advising fans to wash their hands and stay at home amidst the Coronavirus outbreak and lockdown in Ghana. Watch the video below.