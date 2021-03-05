Safo Kantanka Jnr, who is the CEO of Kantanka Automobile, met his beautiful wife, Akosua, 8 years ago, but today officially marks 4 years since they tied the knot.

According to Safo Kantanka Jnr, the major cushion for their successful marriage is that they understand each other.

He said he loves Akosua and will always love her.

Celebrating their anniversary, Kwadwo Safo Jnr shared a cute photo with his wife and accompanied with the caption: “8 years of being together and today marks 4 years of making things formal. Happy 4th anniversary to us. May our smile never fade. We understand each other and that’s all that matters. LOVE YOU AKOSUA. Always you.”

“May this ship keep sailing till we reach our destination. Happy 4th Akosua,” he said in a separate post.

The couple have three beautiful children together.