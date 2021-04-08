RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kwaku Manu builds his mum and dad a new house (VIDEO)

David Mawuli

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has just shown the utmost appreciation to his parents for bringing him to this world and supporting his career.

Kwaku Manu with mum

The show appreciation to his parents, the “Aggressive Interview” show host has built a house for his dad and mum.

Kwaku Manu shared a video of the new building on his Instagram page on Thursday, April 8, and thanked God and his fans for supporting his career.

He captioned the video: “Glory be to God almighty. And I thank you all for supporting me to bless my mom and dad with this beautiful house.”

His kind gesture attracted praise from fellow celebrities and fans alike.

“God bless you more,” fellow Kumawood actor and United Showbiz show host Nana Ama McBrown commented.

“Aww God bless you paaaa wai,” Kumawood actress Akyere Bruwaa wrote.

“God bless you more so you bless others as you always do. #BobSiga,” Mercy Asiedu, who has acted in numerous films with Kwaku Manu, also wrote.

Tracey Boakye, Xandy Kamel and Possi Gee were among the celebrities who showered blessings on Kwaku Manu on his kind gesture.

