‘Learn to mind your business’ - Berla Mundi slams fan asking her to get married

However, one follower took the opportunity to indirectly ask about her marital status and future family plans.

The follower's comment, subtly questioning when Berla Mundi planned to settle down and shift focus from her career to family life

"At what age do you get married and have children and stop focusing on your career?" the follow asked

ADVERTISEMENT

This prompted a swift and assertive response from the TV personality. Berla Mundi bluntly replied, "At the age when you learn to mind your business," garnering praise from followers in the comment section.

Among the supporters was Instagram user milly_stak, who commended Berla Mundi's response, stating, "@berlamundi Perfect Answer........I just don't understand why some people cannot mind their business."

Another user, funghana_, expressed enthusiasm, saying, "@berlamundi my girl is cookkkkiiiinnnn."

This comes after Berla Mundi's recent commentary on the challenges faced by young men in relationships. Last week, she highlighted the difficulties of competing with older individuals who may have greater financial stability.

Addressing the unique burden on young men, Berla Mundi emphasized the pressures they face in meeting the expectations of their partners. She noted the disparity in resources, citing instances where young men find themselves competing with financially established older individuals.

ADVERTISEMENT